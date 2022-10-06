ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Music director Vipin Patwa opens up on working with Arijit, Shankar Mahadevan

Music director Vipin Patwa, who has composed the songs ‘Bichoda’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ for the upcoming film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ starring Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra, has opened up about how the two songs were put together.

While ‘Bichoda’ has been sung by Arijit Singh, ‘Vande Mataram’ has been crooned by singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan.

Talking about his experience of working with Arijit, Vipin told IANS, “When you work with an artiste like Arijit Singh, you don’t have to work too hard, you don’t have to put a lot of effort in briefing him. When we were making ‘Bichoda’, Arijit was travelling. He recorded and shared his vocals from Kolkata… but again, as I said, I didn’t have to explain or brief him much as he is a very sincere and hardworking person who is always honest to his craft/music.”

He added, “I enjoyed making this song as it was a very interesting process. In fact, the director of the film, Ribhu Dasgupta sir, and lyricist Kumaar sir too were present during the making of this song.”

Describing how ‘Vande Mataram’ was put together, the composer said, “For ‘Vande Mataram’, which is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, I got to know the situation just a few days back. I think it was World Peace Day. I had to compose this song according to the visuals which were already done.

“‘Vande Mataram’ has (its elements of) patriotism and a unique peacefulness to it. Also, Shankar Ji’s singing uplifts this song even more and I hope people will love it.”

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ will release in theatres on October 14.

