ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Music man Yuvan Shankar Raja to turn director soon

By NewsWire
0
0

One of Tamil cinema’s top music directors and the younger son of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, has announced that he will be directing a film soon.

At an event organised to mark the completion of his 25 years in the film industry, Yuvan, while replying to a question from mediapersons during an interaction, said, “The script for my film is ready. I will be directing it either this year or next year.”

When asked to name a hero who he thought would be ideal to play the protagonist in his film, the reticent music director said, “Actually, my film will be a female-oriented film.”

The music director, who enjoys a huge fan following all across south India, also announced that he would soon be entering the world of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as well.

“I have some unused BGMs. I have plans to put out NFTs for these unused BGMs,” the music director disclosed.

20220301-125805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.