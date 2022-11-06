Achu Rajamani, who has scored the music for Rakesh Sashi’s ‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’, which happens to be the Telugu remake of the Tamil superhit ‘Pyar Prema Kadhal’, said that he has not recreated any of the musical scores from the original Tamil version for the Telugu film.

Interestingly, the songs of the Tamil film, which had some scintillating music from Yuvan Shankar Raja, had gone on to emerge as chartbusters.

Achu Rajamani said: “I have watched ‘Pyar Prema Kadhal’ over five times, and it was an amazing project with the brilliant musical score of Yuvan Shankar Raja, who also produced the film. However, we have remade this movie as a fresh project.”

“We have tried giving our best efforts to remaking and delivering good music. We haven’t recreated any of the musical scores from the original Tamil version. There are five songs in this movie, among which a couple of them are already trending in audio charts, thereby increasing the expectations from this movie.”

The film, produced by Geetha Cine Arts, features Allu Arjun’s elder brother Allu Sirish and Anu Immanuel in the lead.

Achu Rajamani, who shot to fame for his remarkable musical score in Tamil movies like ‘Kolaiyudhir Kalam’, ‘Goli Soda 2’, ‘Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey’ and ‘Urumeen’, also goes on to disclose details of how he landed this project.

“The film’s hero Allu Sirish and I have been close friends since the year 2015. I got the opportunity to compose music for this film only through him.”

“Allu Sirish is a man of clarity. Be it choosing the script or the way he talks to you, there is clarity in everything. Sometimes, even before he answers or converses with us, he has a clear state of execution. He is much like his father Allu Aravind sir. Even when we are conversing about personal things, there wouldn’t be any mockeries and pulling our legs, instead, there would be a strong clarity and a legit conversation.”

