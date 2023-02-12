ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

NewsWire
0
0

“Bigg Boss 16” finalists Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and MC Stan started the big evening playing musical chairs.

Whenever one of them is eliminated from the game, he or she is awarded a punishment by the show’s presenters, comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Shalin is made to act like a rooster (a nod obviously to his love for chicken).

When MC Stan is ousted, the ‘mandali’, which consists of the rapper, Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakare, protest that Priyanka is cheating and demand that she has to leave the game. As punishment, Stan is made to rap wearing a mouth frame. Archana won the game.

Before the musical chair round, Krushna and Bharti poked fun at the contestants by picking on key moments of the show. They had a laugh at Srijeeta De’s expense for getting eliminated from the show twice. Bharti said MC Stan had not shown as many variations in his game as he had in the hairstyles he sported through the show.

20230212-200604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Javed Ali shares an interesting anecdote about his song ‘Kun faya...

    Of Mumbai cabbies and ‘QSQT’: Juhi Chawla goes down memory lane

    Vipul Shah visited drug testing camps for ‘Human’ research

    Sahil Brown goes bad in cop drama ‘Bhaukaal 2’