A musician named Anshuman Sharma has shared the trick to make an AP Dhillon song in just two minutes.

Sharma, an Instagrammer, broke down the steps on making a song by the popular singer. He started the video by asking to “choose a topic like heartbreak or love”. He then tells to write Punjabi lyrics inspired by American musician The Weeknd.

The third step is to add synth-retro beats that The Weeknd uses. The sixth step he says is to sing like you just woke up’ and mixes all the steps to make the track.

Sharma captioned the video, which currently has close to 80,000 likes: “How to make an AP Dhillon song in 2 minutes!”

Singer Amal Malik took to the comment section and wrote: “Mera bhi banao”

Earlier, Sharma had shared the trick to make Prateek Kuhad’s music and Rapper Badshah.

20230217-123603