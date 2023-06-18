HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Musk backs Joe Rogan’s $100K debate challenge to vaccine scientist after RFK Jr podcast

After a controversial podcast interview with Democratic presidential contender and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., podcaster Joe Rogan has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk for his offer to ask leading vaccine scientist Peter Hotez for a debate with Kennedy.

Rogan offered $100,000 to Hotez to debate Kennedy on his podcast after he criticised Rogan’s interview with him.

Hotez recently tweeted that Kennedy spread a lot of misinformation on the show, which Rogan didn’t like and snapped back.

He also asked Hotez to participate in a podcast discussion with Kennedy.

To which, Hotez said, “Joe, you have my cell, my email, I’m always willing to speak with you”.

Later, Rogan tweeted: “This is a non answer. I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had. If you think someone else is better qualified, suggest that person”.

The heated debate caught Musk’s attention, who tweeted: “He’s afraid of a public debate because he knows he’s wrong”.

In response to Musk supporting Rogan, Hotez asked Musk why he supports anti-vaccine when many people have died due to misinformation.

Musk then used the opportunity to emphasise that he is pro-vaccine and that his entire family is vaccinated.

However, he has his own issues with the campaign and believes in the side effects of overusing vaccines.

“First of all, I am generally pro-vaccine. I have been vaccinated against pretty much everything, as have my kids. Second, I think there is tremendous promise in synthetic mRNA. It is like medicine going from analog to digital”, Musk tweeted.

“So many people I know had serious side effects from the vaccines, including myself. Failure to acknowledge that is a lie. As for the deaths you claim are due to Covid-19, why is the nation of Sweden still alive!?” he added.

Musk then urged Hotez to participate in the JRE podcast debate with Rogan and Kennedy.

