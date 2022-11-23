SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk blames ‘activists’ for his Twitter moderation council lie

After reinstating accounts back onto the micro-blogging platform even after promising that decisions would be taken by a content moderation council, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday blamed “activists” for his moderation council lie.

“A large coalition of political/social activist groups agreed not to try to kill Twitter by starving us of advertising revenue if I agreed to this condition,” he said in a tweet.

“They broke the deal.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said “leftists always break their deals. They have no sense of loyalty”, another commented: “He hasn’t even said who the members of that coalition were or what their charter was or what the terms of the deal were.”

Last month, Musk said that Twitter would have its own content moderation council to make important moderation decisions on the platform.

The Twitter CEO added that no major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen before that council convenes.

