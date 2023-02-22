BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Musk continues to sack Twitter employees despite promise not to do so

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk is still laying off Twitter employees as dozens of workers across sales and engineering departments were laid off last week, including one of Musk’s direct reporting executive who was managing engineering for Twitter’s ads business.

It means that the new Twitter CEO has done at least three rounds of layoffs, according to The Verge.

This is happening despite his promise not to sack more employees after his brutal layoff exercise in November that affected two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform’s 7,500 employees.

At a meeting with employees, Musk had claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales. He also asked the staffers to recommend potential candidates.

However, Musk is sacking employees every now and then.

Twitter has also shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home, as part of Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable.

Twitter closed its offices in New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai.

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

Musk has also given a directive internally to revamp how ads are targeted in Twitter’s main feed within a week.

However, Marcin Kadluczka, the laid-off engineering manager for monetisation who reported directly to Musk, tweeted this is not possible.

“I believe Twitter can really improve ads in 2-3 months (no necessarily in a week though),” Kadluczka posted.

20230222-111405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy to sell most of their...

    Audi launches ‘S5 Sportback’ priced at over Rs 79 lakh

    EV makers hail Centre’s battery safety norms to allay consumers’ fears

    Uzbekistan eyes additional $9 bn in revenue from textile industry