BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Musk declines Gates’ request to discuss philanthropy in new leaked texts

NewsWire
0
0

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly declined a meeting to discuss climate change philanthropy with Bill Gates because the latter admitted he still holds a short position on Tesla stock.

As per a series of leaked text messages, Gates was proposing a potential meeting with Musk “to discuss philanthropy possibilities,” but Musk was not willing to do so after Gates admitted he still has not closed out his short position on Tesla, reports Teslarati.

“Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change,” Musk replied to Gates, declining the invitation.

There were rumours Gates did hold a short position against Tesla, but he never truly confirmed whether he had any sort of investment in the automaker’s stock.

During a February 2021 interview with CNBC, Gates declined to talk about his position.

“Yeah, I’m not, I don’t talk about my investments, but I think he should be very proud of what he’s done,” the Microsoft co-founder said earlier.

However, only a few days later in an interview, Gates shed more light on his position, basically admitting to shorting the stock.

20220424-163203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raids in 3 Maha districts detect over Rs 210 cr tax...

    Budget proposed C-PACE for accelerated corporate exit process

    Climate change risks reflects in budgetary provisions in Budget 2022-23

    Microsoft announces to reopen headquarters from March 29