SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk delays paid verification launch to avoid Apple’s 30% cut

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reportedly delayed the launch of the Blue paid verification service to avoid Apple’s 30 per cent cut of App Store purchases.

Twitter employees have been informed of additional changes coming to Blue, such as a 1 cent price hike from $7.99 to $8 and the need for a phone number verification, reports The Verge.

When Twitter’s new Blue subscription arrives on iOS, it might not be offered as an in-app purchase to avoid Apple’s 30 per cent cut of App Store purchases.

Users were only able to purchase Blue service through Twitter’s iOS app, when it was available earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Musk has upped his attacks on Apple in his tweets throughout the course of this month.

He criticised the App Store cut on November 18, by calling it a “hidden 30 per cent tax on the Internet”.

He tweeted on Monday that “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” and the following day he said: “Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”

20221130-091803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spice Money joins centre-backed ONDC to democratise e-commerce in India

    Indo-US NISAR space mission moves ahead

    Samsung promotes group’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong to chairman

    Global artificial intelligence market to reach $450 bn in 2022