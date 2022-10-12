Tech tycoon Elon Musk has refuted a claim made by political scientist and founder of Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer that he recently discussed “the minimum the Russian President would require to end the war” with Vladimir Putin.

According to CNBC, Bremmer’s note went out earlier this week to clients.

Investor Sven Henrich asked Musk, via his Twitter account “@northmantrader,” if the report was accurate.

“No, it is not. I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted.

Later on Tuesday, Bremmer doubled down, writing that Musk had told him that he spoke directly with Putin and the Kremlin about Ukraine.

As per the report, Musk posted a series of tweets on October 3 seeking support for his opinion on the best outcome for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Musk proposed UN-supervised votes in Ukraine about whether certain regions of the nation under siege should join Russia.

He also said Ukraine should hand Crimea over to Russia and that the nation should remain “neutral” rather than aligning with either NATO or Russia.

Since those tweets, Musk has continued to promote the idea on Twitter that some Ukraine citizens would prefer to, and vote too, join Russia.

20221012-105403