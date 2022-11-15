SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk fires employee who corrected him on Twitter

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk said that he has fired Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter employee who had publicly corrected him on the micro-blogging platform.

The saga began on Sunday when Musk posted a tweet to apologise for the micro-blogging platform’s bad performance in “many countries” and claimed that the application makes over 1,000 “poorly batched” remote procedure calls to “render a home timeline”, reports The Verge.

Frohnhoefer, who tweeted that he had spent six years working on Twitter for Android, retweeted Musk’s statement saying it was incorrect.

“I have spent 6 years working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong,” he had said.

According to Frohnhoefer, the micro-blogging platform does not make any remote procedure calls.

Instead, he said that it makes around 20 background requests during startup, The Verge reported.

In his response, Musk said: “The fact that you don’t realise that there are up to 1200 microservices being called when someone uses the Twitter app is not great.”

Frohnhoefer disagreed again and tweeted that the “number required to generate the home timeline is closer to 200 than 1,200”.

A Twitter user commented in the thread that Musk probably didn’t want Frohnhoefer on his team after the developer tweeted that “maybe Musk should ask questions privately”, to which the Twitter CEO replied: “He’s fired.”

20221115-095204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New drug combo shows early potential for treating pancreatic cancer

    Is Twitter dying as Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift not tweeting:...

    Dell unveils storage innovations for increased intelligence, automation

    Apple to turn iPad into smart display to control home devices