SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk gets booed by crowd at show

NewsWire
0
0

After recently making transphobic remarks, Twitter CEO Elon Musk got booed by the crowd when he appeared onstage with comedian Dave Chappelle who has been repeatedly criticized for his own transphobic remarks.

Musk appeared in Chappelle’s show on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, reports The Verge.

During Chappelle’s set, the controversial comedian presented the controversial billionaire who entered the stage to confused applause and boos.

Videos of Musk’s appearance immediately appeared on Twitter.

The Twitter account from which the video was posted has since disappeared, with some users accusing Twitter and Musk of censorship.

“Technically, it was 90 per cent cheers & 10 per cent boos,” Musk said in a tweet which he later deleted.

Musk tweeted on Sunday: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on his tweet.

While one user commented, “Incorrect those are not pronouns but you’ll figure yourself out someday”, another said, “trying to get the hate speech numbers back up, I see”.

When a Twitter user accused Musk of mocking and promoting hate toward the LGBTQ+ community, he replied: “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.”

20221213-102403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zomato allots shares worth Rs 200 cr to staff at Re...

    Astronomers detect X-rays from Uranus for 1st time

    Musk being probed by federal authorities over $44 bn deal, claims...

    Sony unveils Inzone PC gaming brand with new headsets, monitors