SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk is now $100bn richer than Jeff Bezos

NewsWire
0
1

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world’s richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022.

In the latest Forbes list, Musk increased his net worth to $282 billion, which is over $100 billion richer than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is $183.6 billion, reports the Daily Mail.

Musk was one of the biggest beneficiaries from the Covid-19 pandemic, as his net worth sat at just $26.6 billion at the beginning of 2020.

In 2020, Musk’s wealth grew by over $110 billion, which is the record for anyone in the history of Forbes tracking such numbers.

The report mentioned that Musk gained another $90 billion in 2021, as he knocked Bezos off the top of the Forbes rich list to begin the year.

Musk is now $115 billion richer than LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, the third richest man in the world with a net worth of $167.4 billion, the report said.

He is also well past the numbers for Microsoft founders Bill Gates ($134.2 billion) and Steve Ballmer ($97 billion), it added.

Recently, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said that the micro-blogging platform has appointed Musk to its board of directors.

20220410-124005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google, Mayo team develops AI algorithm to treat psychiatric illness, stroke

    New Apple HomePod mini adds vibrant colours to music

    Vivo likely to launch new Snapdragon 870-powered tablet

    1 in 4 cars to have 5G connectivity by 2025: Report