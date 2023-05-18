SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk never donated $100 mn to OpenAI, only $15 mn can be traced

NewsWire
0
0

After Elon Musk publicly reduced his earlier claim of $100 million donation to ChatGPT developer OpenAI to $50 million, another report has now revealed that only around $15 million of donations can actually be traced back to the Tesla CEO.

Musk tried to take control of OpenAI in early 2018 but Sam Altman and OpenAI’s other founders rejected Musk’s proposal.

The outgoing Twitter CEO, in turn, walked away from the company and reneged on a $1 billion planned donation, according to reports.

Musk always claimed he donated $100 million to the ChatGPT developer, now backed by Microsoft.

“I’m still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated $100 million somehow became a $30 billion market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?” he tweeted in mid-March.

A week later he posted again: “I donated the first $100 million to OpenAI when it was a non-profit, but have no ownership or control.”

In an CNBC interview on Tuesday, Musk strangely reduced his claim regarding the OpenAI donation, saying: “I’m not sure the exact number but it’s some number on the order of $50 million.”

However, a TechCrunch investigation into the funding behind OpenAI, citing documents filed with the IRS and a state regulator, has revealed that Musk could not have given the company the $100 million he always claimed.

“In fact, while the source of much of OpenAI’s funding remains unclear, filings contain only around $15 million of donations that can be traced definitively back to Musk,” the report said on Wednesday.

Musk’s lawyer did not respond to the report.

In 2016, the Musk Foundation made a $10 million donation to yet another non-profit associated with Altman, called YC.org.

YC.org, in turn, made a $10 million donation to OpenAI.

That $10 million donation remains the only publicly disclosed cash contribution from Musk to OpenAI.

YC subsequently gave OpenAI another $16 million in 2017, of which at least $5 million was likely Musk’s, according to the report.

Microsoft later invested around $1 billion in OpenAI.

20230518-112602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intex to launch new smartwatch ‘FitRist Vogue’ in India

    Apple AR headset may auto-adjust lenses for perfect images

    BYJU’S have to pay Rs 2,000 cr to clear Aakash acquisition...

    ‘Arctic melting will open up new shipping routes’