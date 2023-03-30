INDIASCI-TECH

Musk pips Obama to become most-followed person on Twitter

NewsWire
0
0

The Twitter acquisition has helped its CEO Elon Musk become the world’s most followed person on the platform, as the Chief Twit on Thursday dethroned former US President Barack Obama as the most followed person on Twitter.

The billionaire who bought Twitter for $44 billion last year now has 133,068,709 followers, compared to Obama’s 133,042,819, according to the follower counts.

Top celebrities like Justin Bieber with over 113 million Twitter followers and Katy Perry with over 108 million followers are at the third and fourth most-followed spots, respectively.

Musk reached the 100 million followers-mark in June last year and since then, there has been a meteoric rise in his popularity.

While Obama hardly tweets, especially promoting a key social cause or highlighting his work as the US President, Musk keeps tweeting left, right and centre on nearly all the topics that trend in the world.

Musk in February said he was making his Twitter account private to see if it improves reach.

“Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you can see my private tweets more than my public ones,” he posted.

This meant the only people able to see the billionaire’s tweets were his followers and no one was able to retweet Musk’s tweets either.

It came amid complaints from users that their tweets were not being seen by as many people as they used to.

Musk later removed the private setting from his account.

20230330-151404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manu Bhaker does a double in National Shooting Trials

    Nitish Kumar appoints all Cabinet ministers as district in-charges

    Food gadgets for healthy cooking in 2023

    Maha meets USA in ‘MasterChef India’ contestant’s puran poli