Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has recently joined Twitter as a board member, has asked its followers if the company’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter.

In a series of polls on the micro-blogging site, the Tesla CEO asked Twitteratis whether Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter since “no one shows up anyway”.

“Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway,” Musk wrote on the platform.

The poll has received over 10 lakh votes in around 9 hours and over 90 per cent of the users have responded with a ‘Yes’ on the ongoing poll.

However, replying to the post a user wrote: “Yes. And make the CEO’s office a master bedroom”.

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “I have a feeling you planning to run for next election 2024. Y or N?”

Recently, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that the platform has appointed Musk to its board of directors.

Musk, who acquired a 9.2 per cent share in the micro-blogging platform for nearly $3 billion, is limited from buying more than 15 per cent of Twitter’s stock.

