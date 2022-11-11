BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Musk puts Twitter at risk of ‘billions in fines’ as more top execs quit

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk has put Twitter at risk of billions of dollars in fines, a company lawyer has warned, as chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, chief information security officer Lea Kissner, and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty have all quit in the fresh wave of resignations.

In a note posted to Twitter’s Slack and seen by The Verge, an attorney on the company’s privacy team said that Musk has shown that his only priority with Twitter users is how to monetise them.

“I do not believe he cares about the human rights activists. the dissidents, our users in un-monetisable regions, and all the other users who have made Twitter the global town square you have all spent so long building, and we all love,” the lawyer wrote.

“Everyone here should also know that our CISO, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Compliance Officer ALL resigned last night. This news will be buried in the return-to-office drama. I believe that is intentional,” he added.

Twitter’s privacy and security teams are in turmoil after Musk’s changes to the service superseded its data governance processes.

The lawyer, whose identity was not revealed, “heard Alex Spiro (current head of Legal) say that Elon is willing to take on a huge amount of risk in relation to this company and its users, because Elon puts rockets into space, he’s not afraid of the FTC”.

Musk’s new legal department is now asking engineers to aceself-certify” compliance with FTC rules and other privacy laws, according to the lawyer’s note, the report mentioned late on Thursday.

In a statement, an FTC spokesperson said that the agency was “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern”.

“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them,” said the FTC spokesperson.

20221111-094202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV offers 610 kms in single charge, pips...

    General Insurance Council of India seeks younger person for Secy Gen...

    IDFC First Bank targets gross NPA of 2%

    Indigo far ahead of other airlines with 57.7% market share in...