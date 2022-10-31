SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk quietly makes a change in Twitter homepage

NewsWire
0
2

Elon Musk has quietly made a change in Twitter’s homepage.

According to The Verge, Musk requested that the Explore page which displays trending tweets and news stories, be redirected to the logged-out users visiting Twitter.com.

Before the change, the platform’s homepage used to display just a sign-up form when logged out which encouraged users to create accounts in order to access tweets.

Musk’s directive required the involvement of the Vice President, in order to override a code freeze set in place to prevent renegade employees from making changes during the takeover process, the report said.

With less than three days under his belt as “Chief Twit”, Musk has already begun to quickly transform the company from the inside out, as evidenced by his modification of Twitter’s homepage.

Recently, the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification.

Verified users would have 90 days to subscribe under the current plan in order to keep their blue checkmark.

It was informed to the team members that if they failed to launch the feature by the deadline of November 7, then they had to face termination.

Musk wanted subscriptions to increase to cover up half of the business’ total revenue.

20221031-102206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk demands long form tweets as 280 characters not enough for...

    Covid-19: Omicron’s XBB variant emerges as dominant in India, TN tops

    Spring equinox 2022 is here, signals longer, warmer days

    Microsoft Edge ‘Drop’ feature to bring file, note sharing across devices