SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk reacts, posts cryptic tweets after whistleblower’s bot claims

NewsWire
0
0

After a Twitter whistleblower claimed that the microblogging platform lied to Elon Musk about bots, the tech billionaire has now reacted to it and shared some cryptic tweets.

On the microblogging site, Musk said that “in case anyone feels like buying a fine whistle…” along with a picture of a whistle.

“So spam prevalence was shared with the board, but the board chose not to disclose that to the publica” he added.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users also shared their opinion on the platform about the Musk-Twitter saga.

“You tried to spend $44 billion on appa could have done literally anything else with that money and it would be more useful,” a user wrote.

“So Elon Musk made an offer to buy Twitter without having had any clue as to what he was buying? Thank you for unveiling yourself on Twitter for everyone to see,” another user said.

This week, Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, claimed that the Parag Agrawal-led platform lied about the actual number of bots on its platform and misled federal regulators about users’ safety.

According to media reports, Zatko said that Twitter has “major security problems that pose a threat to its own users’ personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy”.

Zatko, who reported directly to the CEO, was fired by Twitter in January this year over “poor performance”.

20220824-094204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

    Google stops hiring for 2 weeks to review ‘headcount needs’

    Like bees, wasps ‘valuable’ for ecosystems, human health

    India needs law to fix developers’ woes on Google, Apple app...