Musk reveals how he lost over 13 kg, shares the secret

Twitter Boss Elon Musk revealed that he has lost nearly 30 lbs, or around 13.6 kg, in response to a Twitter user who commented that “he had lost a lot of weight”.

“You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work,” a user tweeted.

In a Twitter thread, another user asked “what made the most difference”, to which Musk replied it’s a combination of “fasting, diabetes medication Ozempic/Wegovy and no tasty food near me”.

However, back in October, Musk revealed the secret behind his peak fitness at age 51 is “Intermittent fasting”.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked if lifting weights and eating healthy is his script to look “awesome, fit, ripped and healthy”, Musk replied with just one word: ‘Fasting’.

Musk actually referred to intermittent fasting that he has adopted on the advice of a “good friend”.

Moreover, in September, the world’s richest man revealed that he had lost nine kgs with intermittent fasting and “feels much healthier”.

