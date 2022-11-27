BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Musk reveals Twitter 2.0, says top software aces joining company

Elon Musk on Sunday revealed his Twitter 2.0 — The Everything App, saying that the new user signups are at an all-time high and the company is now actively recruiting.

Musk, who sacked more than half of Twitter’s workforce, said that “world-class software aces are joining Twitter”.

Sharing some company slides he shared with Twitter employees, the world’s richest man said the next-gen Twitter will focus on advertising as entertainment and video.

“We’re recruiting. User active minutes are at an all time high and monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) have crossed a quarter-billion mark,” Musk informed.

“Hate speech impressions are lower, reported impersonation spiked and then fall,” he added.

After relaunching Twitter ‘Verified’ with Blue badge for $8, Musk will now bring encrypted direct messages (DMs) and long-form tweets on the platform.

He said that the goal is a “trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views are tolerated, provided people don’t break the law or spam”.

“For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension,” he stressed.

Musk earlier said that he had reinstated former US President Donald Trump back on the platform, as Trump did not violate any law and the micro-blogging “platform must be fair to all”.

Based on a poll, Twitter CEO on November 20 had announced that former US President Trump was allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform.

