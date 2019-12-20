Musk rips off jacket, jives at Tesla’s Shanghai plant

Shanghai, Jan 7 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk ripped off his jacket, tossed it towards the audience and showed some smart dance moves on stage during a ceremony at Tesla’s new $2 billion plant near Shanghai on Tuesday. The billionaire shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: “At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!”

The 15-second clip of the event, where the first China-made Model 3 sedans were handed over to the public, was widely shared on social media.

After the 48-year-old billionaire stripped off his jacket, it revealed a T-shirt underneath with a cartoon of the factory. He labelled the video “NSFW” or Not Safe For Work in a tweet.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to two million views. It has also garnered about 120K likes and more than 15K retweets.

A Twitter user wrote, “I love how genuine and clumsy he is. A Hero.”

“Teach me your dance moves…I am serious,” added another.

A Twitterati wrote, “Yep someone is having good time ‘Must be on weed’. Good one dude.”

A fan of Musk wrote, “Finally something we share in common: dance skills.”

A Tweeple remarked, “Nice moves, Elon!”

