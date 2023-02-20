SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk says ‘inevitable’ as Meta unveils paid verification on FB, Insta

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to Meta’s announcement of the new paid verification for Instagram and Facebook, and stated it as “inevitable.”

The news website Disclose.tv tweeted, “JUST IN – Zuckerberg copies Twitter: $12 bucks per month to get verified and receive a blue badge.”

Musk replied: “Inevitable.”

Meta on Sunday announced it is testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

In a tweet, Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin and Musk’s adviser, said: “Think @elonmusk basically ended the old world of verification and badges online forever.”

“I hate the old verification system. Endless favour trading / corruption / people getting some random press piece written just to get verified / unhappy customers and uneven implementation. This is so much better and cleaner,” Krishnan added.

To this Musk replied: “Exactly”.

Many users expressed their thoughts on Twitter CEO’s post.

While one user said, “Facebook is a worthless wasteland at this point. The only reason I keep my account is to get the occasional photo memory. You’d be better off taking that $12 a month and setting it on fire.”

Another commented, “Verification will just become another business expense you can have your accountant write off like office supplies and coffee.”

