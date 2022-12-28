BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Musk says open to buying Substack to take on corporate media

NewsWire
0
0

After purchasing Twitter for a whopping $44 billion, Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is willing to acquire Substack that lets independent writers and podcasters publish directly to their audience and get paid through subscriptions.

Reacting to a user who asked him if it would make sense for Twitter to buy Substack and more tightly connect the two platforms, Musk replied: “I’m open to the idea”.

“Twitter plus Substack creates instantly massive competition for obsolete legacy corporate media,” the user posted.

Musk’s reaction came after witnessing a lukewarm response from mainstream and corporate media on various versions of “Twitter Files” that he has revealed via independent journalists.

“Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?” Musk further asked.

The Twitter CEO was reacting to Leighton Woodhouse, a freelance reporter and documentary filmmaker, who posted on Substack that “establishment journalists’ response to the Twitter Files is that of a profession committed to protecting the state instead of exposing it”.

Substack is an US online platform that provides publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure to support subscription newsletters.

It allows writers to send digital newsletters directly to subscribers.

Substack was founded in 2017 by Chris Best, the co-founder of Kik Messenger, Jairaj Sethi, a developer, and Hamish McKenzie, a former tech reporter.

20221228-103804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t stipulate solvency ratio for public sector general insurers: Finance Ministry

    IndiGo introduces 8 new flights to bolster domestic connectivity

    Yadadri power project will bring laurels to entire country: KCR

    Must not be afraid: K’taka HC junks Amazon, Flipkart plea against...