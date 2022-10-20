SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk says overpaying for Twitter but it has ‘incredible potential’

NewsWire
0
0

Admitting that he is “obviously” overpaying to acquire Twitter, Elon Musk has said that the micro-blogging platform has great potential in the long term.

In an earnings call after posting strong Tesla quarterly results, Musk said late on Wednesday that Twitter has “incredible potential”.

“The long-term potential for Twitter, in my view, is an order of magnitude greater than its current value,” he told analysts.

“I am excited about the Twitter situation because obviously, I know that part incredibly well. And I think it’s massive and has sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential,” the world’s richest man noted.

“Although obviously, myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for it with Twitter right now,” Musk added.

Musk is paying $44 billion for Twitter if the deal goes through after dramatic twists and turns which has resulted in Musk and Twitter reaching the court.

A trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the US has now been postponed till October 28.

Musk is likely to sell a portion of his shares in Tesla to help finance the close of that $44 billion take private deal, reports CNBC.

The Tesla CEO is being investigated by federal authorities over his $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter, the micro-blogging platform revealed in a court filing last week.

In response to Twitter’s filing, Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro was quoted as saying that it is a move to “distract from Twitter’s own legal problems”.

20221020-074606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre to withdraw contentious Personal Data Protection Bill, bring new one

    US regulatory agency sues Tesla for racial discrimination, harassment

    FTC can proceed with lawsuit aiming to break up Facebook owner

    Tesla to soon have self-driving cars without need for human drivers:...