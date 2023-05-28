INDIASCI-TECH

Musk says ‘sorry’ for Twitter taking up much space on phones

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday apologised to a user for his platform eating up extra space on smartphones.

Musk shared a screenshot where the Twitter app was seen taking 9.52GB space on a phone.

“Sorry this app takes up so much space,” he commented in a tweet.

According to Musk, Twitter usage has “went ballistic” after the changes he made to the platform, and there is a great engagement on the “digital town square”.

In March, Musk said that the platform is growing fast.

“Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day…of the most influential, smartest people on Earth,” he had tweeted.

Musk also said that the platform will keep prioritising responses from followers, verified accounts, and unverified accounts in the coming weeks.

Musk recently said that the technical “fiasco” during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2024 US presidential election bid on Twitter Spaces was actually the “top story on earth”.

Reacting to how traditional media described the technical glitch, Musk said: “I call it massive attention. Top story on Earth today.”

He further said: “All Presidential candidates are most welcome on this platform.”

The livestream event was hosted by Musk and David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur.

