SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk set to depose before Twitter lawyers ahead of Oct trial

NewsWire
0
0

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to depose before the Twitter lawyers earlier this week in the $44 billion takeover deal that he has terminated.

The deposition is slated for September 26-27 and may run into September 28 if needed, according to court filings, reports Benzinga.

The deposition, ahead of the full-blown October 17 legal trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the US, will not be a public one.

Earlier, in a minor win for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a US court allowed his legal team to make a case that a $7.75 million severance payment to Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, allows him to terminate the $44 billion takeover deal.

Judge Kathleen McCormick ruled last week that Musk can amend his counterclaims to include the payment to Zatko.

The ruling means that Musk can use the Zatko payment for his argument regarding terminating the deal. Twitter did not oppose the motion, Barron’s had reported.

Twitter is also seeking if there is a connection between its former head of security and Musk.

Musk has said that the testimony of Twitter whistleblower justifies his termination of the $44 billion deal to buy the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter shareholders had voted to approve the buyout by Musk amid the legal battle.

20220926-110009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter trying to fully restore service in Russia

    NewSpace India to open price bids for industries making PSLV rocket...

    NASA’s Curiosity celebrates 10th anniversary of landing on Mars

    Govt panel finds defect in battery cells in almost all EV...