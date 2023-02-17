INDIASCI-TECH

Musk shuts 2 Twitter India offices: Report

Twitter has shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home, as part of Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable, the media reported.

Twitter closed its offices in the country’s capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, and continued to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

Globally, Twitter has laid off more than 50 per cent of its staff.

Last month, Musk, who failed to pay the rent for Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, asked its remaining staff in Singapore to stop coming to the office and work remotely as the company has reportedly failed to pay the monthly rent.

According to reports, Twitter employees were informed about the decision via email, instructing them to leave the CapitaGreen building and work from home.

Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet, “Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office – its Asia-Pacific headquarters – over nonpayment of rent”.

In the US, Twitter has been sued as it failed to pay $1,36,250 rent for its office space in San Francisco.

