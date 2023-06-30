Dubbed as the fight of the century, the anticipated showdown between Twitter-owner Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg could take place at the Colosseum in Rome.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk said: “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum… Need to work on my endurance… What we do in life, echoes in eternity.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “I’ve never bet before on any sport, but this time I definitely will”, another commented, “Twitter v Meta: Match of the Century”.

The talk of the fight all started when Musk replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now”.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” the Twitter-owner replied.

Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Last week, Musk’s mother Maye said that it is a “great relief” that “the fight has now been cancelled”.

But this week, Lex Fridman, host of the famous Lex Fridman Podcast, posted pictures and videos of him training with Zuckerberg and Musk individually, indicating that the fight could happen in jiu jitsu style.

2023063031694