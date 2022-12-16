Twitter CEO Elon Musk has suspended accounts of several prominent journalists on the micro-blogging platform, including Donie O’Sullivan from CNN and Drew Harwell from The Washington Post as they covered the “exact real-time location” of Musk.

When a Twitter user posted screenshots of suspended accounts of some journalists, Musk said on Friday: “Same doxxing rules apply to journalists as to everyone else.

“They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service.”

The user’s post also included journalists Ryan Mac from The New York Times and Aaron Rupar from Independent.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s tweet.

While one user commented, “Most regular users come here for the journalists. Once they’re gone, so is your audience”, another said: “When are you going suspend @weatherchannel & @JMichaelsNews for doxxing the real live locations of all these tornado survivors in Gretna, Louisiana? You promised a dedication to free speech & now you are the suppressor.”

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform also suspended the official account of Mastodon, a platform for people seeking a Twitter-like alternative.

