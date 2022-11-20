INDIASCI-TECH

Musk takes a late-night deep dive with coders at Twitter

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the internal mayhem and mass resignations, Elon Musk has posted some images of him taking a deep dive with coders at Twitter headquarters late at night.

“Just leaving Twitter HQ code review,” Musk posted late on Saturday.

“Most amount of people I’ve ever seen in the building by far,” he added.

Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, also reposted the images.

“Amazing how many people have reached out to me over these photos with @elonmusk,” he tweeted.

“Late night coding sessions + whiteboards are at the heart of what this industry was built on,” Krishnan said.

Krishnan recently revealed that he is helping Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion, countering those who are criticising the $8 fee for Blue tick verification.

20221120-083002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Udaipur horror: Muslim organisations condemn tailor’s killing

    Manoj Jha denied permission to visit Pakistan

    Mumbai: Pizza with glass shards ‘topping’ – Domino’s orders probe (LD)

    UP village heads asked to remove vaccine hesitancy