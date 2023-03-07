SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk takes ‘exit interview’ of sacked employee on Twitter

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk on Twitter has taken an exit interview of a sacked worker, who asked him to confirm if he is still an employee or not.

Ex-Twitter employee named Haraldur Thorleifsson wrote in his post: “Dear @elonmusk, 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You’ve not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here?”

To which Musk replied: “What work have you been doing?”

Thorleifsson then talked about his job and the specific work he was doing at Twitter.

After a brief discussion, the Twitter boss laughed at him with emojis, indicating that he had been fired.

Moreover, the exit interview has gone viral, with many people finding Musk’s attitude rude and disrespectful.

“Publicly humiliated his ex-employee. The guy had one shot and tried to waffle by saying he saved $500k on FIGMA,” a user wrote.

“I’m sorry to say it doesn’t seem to be an actual question but him mocking you, someone who was just laid off. This makes me so upset I will probably cancel my subscription. I cannot support such a cruel organization. Explain yourself Elon!,” another user commented.

20230307-165603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stars took birth 250 to 350 mn years after Big Bang:...

    Corbevax booster gives maximum protection, reveals Hyd hospital study

    Microsoft gears up for new Surface launch: What to expect

    China’s first human infection case with Monkey B Virus dies