Musk tests $8 Twitter Blue with verification on iOS

Elon Musk has started testing $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription plan for Apple iOS users, which provides verification and other benefits.

According to The Verge, the microblogging platform has updated its application on iOS to support the monthly Blue subscription.

The applications latest update on App Store mentioned that the users have to pay for the new plan to get verified on the platform “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Esther Crawford, product manager at Twitter confirmed the plan is not live yet but some users “may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real time.”

The updated app displayed a redesigned notifications page with tweets from verified users by default appearing in the first tab.

“This helped to advertise that purchasing the new plan is the best method to ensure that people actually see your tweets,” the report said.

According to the report, when users try to join up the new plan, the app flashes a pop-up saying, “Blue looks good on you, enjoy your verified checkmark.”

A Twitter user said: “Twitter has officially launched the revamped Twitter Blue for $7.99 per month in select countries.”

“Not all features are live yet. Some are coming later. Looks like the blue verified checkmark is now part of Twitter Blue, but as a Blue user I’m not seeing a checkmark yet,” the user posted.

