Musk trolls Andrew Tate with pizza tweet

Twitter CEO Elon Musk trolled influencer Andrew Tate with his pizza tweet after praising climate activists Greta Thunberg by calling her “cool” for her recent spat with Tate.

Tate has been arrested by the Romanian Police.

Musk tweeted on Saturday, “Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Andrew agrees”, another commented, “Wish Tate could read this earlier.”

According to the New York Post, the joke referred to the theory that Tate was located in hiding in Romania after posting a video of himself carrying a Jerry’s Pizza box, a chain popular in the country.

Tate had tried to use the box as a prop to clap back at the 19-year-old eco-warrior with whom he had been involved in a viral Twitter argument just one day earlier.

Later, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on kidnapping and rape charges and many people said that the pizza box led to his capture.

20230101-145203

