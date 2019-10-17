Musk tweets using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet

San Francisco, Oct 23 (IANS) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has successfully used an internet connection provided by companys Starlink constellation of broadband satellites to post two tweets for his nearly 29 million followers.

“Sending this tweet through space via Starlink satellite”, Musk wrote. Two minutes later, Musk sent a followup tweet that said, “Whoa, it worked!!”

Musk shared the tweets at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project to launch and operate its own network of broadband satellites, which will provide broadband connectivity on a global level, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

Musk’s SPACEX reportedly wants to add 30,000 Starlink broadband satellites.

The firm already has permission from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch up to 12,000 Starlink craft to low Earth orbit.

According to the reports, SpaceX recently filed paperwork with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for up to 30,000 additional Starlink satellites.

–IANS

wh/niy/in