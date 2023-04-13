BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Musk unveils subscription-based monetisation plan for creators

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that ‘Subscriptions’ are now enabled on the platform — a way for people’s most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter for their contributions on the platform.

A Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, recently took to the platform to share a screenshot of Musk’s Twitter profile, showing that the tech billionaire had subscribed to his account.

Along with the screenshot, Shibetoshi tweeted: “I don’t usually flex but today was a stressful day and I am giving myself a flex.”

To which Musk replied: “We’re firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video.”

According to his tweet, subscriptions will work for longform content, images, and videos posted on Twitter.

Moreover, in the same tweet, a user commented, asking Musk: “Are you going to be firing up sharing ad revenue (like ads in videos) for creators? That would be big!”

To which he replied: “We’re working on it. Twitter has a surprisingly complex codebase, so progress is slower than we’d like.”

Currently, people in the US who meet the eligibility requirements can apply to participate in the Subscriptions programme, according to Twitter’s Help page.

Subscriptions purchases are currently available globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, as well as on the web in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

20230413-175205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No formal communication from SEBI on Adani Wilmar IPO being kept...

    ‘Financial creditors forego 70% of Rs 7.90 lakh cr under insolvency...

    Technological transformation has led to good governance: FM

    India’s WPI sequentially rises to 2.03% in Jan