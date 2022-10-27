SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk visits Twitter HQ, with a sink in his hand

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hand, ahead of the micro-blogging platform’s takeover deal.

Musk posted a video on Twitter with a caption: “Entering Twitter HQ– let that sink in!”.

While one user asked Musk why he was holding a sink, another commented: “His deal was financed. He won’t do anything that negatively impacts earnings.”

The Tesla CEO has changed his profile to ‘Chief Twit’ as the Friday deadline to finalise his takeover deal nears.

Recently, Musk had reportedly told investors and bankers that he was going to close the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal by Friday, as employees at the micro-blogging platform protested his plan to fire 75 per cent of the workforce.

Musk must complete the acquisition by Friday or face the lawsuit at a court in Delaware, as per the deadline given by the judge.

The world’s richest man, who had raised $13 billion as loan from banks and lenders to go ahead with the takeover deal, is set to sign the papers necessary to get the deal closed, according to reports.

Meanwhile, a TIME magazine report said that Twitter employees had written an open letter to the board of directors and Musk, to criticise his plans to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce.

