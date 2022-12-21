SCI-TECHWORLD

Musk will only run software, server teams after finding ‘someone foolish’ to take his job

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he will only run the software and servers teams after he finds “someone foolish enough” to take his place.

Musk made the statement in a response to a poll he ran on Monday, where 57.5 per cent of the respondents said that he should step down as the Twitter CEO.

He tweeted: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user commented, “worded perfectly. Heads are exploding. They thought you were going to leave, as if you don’t still own the company”, another said, “bro the people have spoken”.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was reported that Musk is searching for a new CEO for the micro-blogging platform.

“No one wants a job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor… The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he had said.

Last month, Musk had said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

