Muskaan Mihani hails nurses as true heroes of health care

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, actress Muskaan Mihani, who rose to fame with her performance as Dr Sapna in ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, has urged people to acknowledge the job of a nurse in society.

She says: “It’s important for us to acknowledge that the profession of nurse has expanded and they are now researchers, health policy advocates and educators, and have advanced their careers to decipher the role far more than it had been at inception.”

“The work of nursing to consistently influence nursing concepts not only includes caring for the sick and the public, but being advocates for wellbeing and impacting positive patient outcomes.”

The actress who also acted in shows like ‘Jugni Chali Jalandhar’ and ‘Ring Wrong Ring’, feels nurses are the true heroes today.

She continues: “Today, nurses are hailed as the true heroes of health care, often placing their own comforts after the needs of patients they care for day in and day out.”

“The definition and roles of nurses are now sophisticated and can only be explained through experience, observation and people’s perceptions. And I’m lucky to learn nursing while enacting a character of a doctor in turn. And in fact till date those basic learnings are helping me.”

Muskaan also featured in Bollywood movie ‘Heyy Babyy’.

