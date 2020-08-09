Musk’s Boring Company gets nod to expand Las Vegas Loop tunnels

San Francisco, Aug 9 (IANS) Elon Musks Boring Company has received approval to begin expanding its electric transport system using Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas in the US.

Called ‘Loop,’ the new system of Boring Company tunnels in Las Vegas was kicked off last year that will allow autonomous Tesla cars to travel at high speed to transport people.

The Boring Company ‘Loop’ will be able to transport people from the Las Vegas convention centre to the Resorts World Las Vegas in Tesla vehicles in just 2 minutes, reports Electrek.

The company has received “approval by the Clark County Commission necessary to move forward with constructing the resort’s passenger station and tunnel that will connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center campus via Elon Musk’s innovative transportation system.”

“We are thrilled to receive approval from the County Commission to move forward with our proposed passenger station and tunnel and are eager to take the next steps in creating an innovative transportation solution for our convention guests and visitors,” Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement.

The Boring Company in May finished excavating the second of two tunnels planned for the Las Vegas Convention Centre’s underground loop transit system.

The first tunnel was finished back in February and the company will soon start working on above-ground passenger stations at either end of the tunnels, plus a third underground station in the middle of the loop.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has said that the autonomous electric vehicles will ferry up to 4,400 passengers per hour at speeds of up to 249 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour) inside two tunnels 40 feet below the surface.

Additionally, a pedestrian tunnel will also allow walkers to make the approximately 15-minute-long trek across the convention space, which spans 3.2 million square feet.

Las Vegas is one of five current cities where the Boring Company has projects either proposed, approved, or underway.

–IANS

na/