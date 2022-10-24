HEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Musk's brain implant company Neuralink set to reveal more on Nov 30

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that he is set to reveal more on what his brain implant company Neuralink is doing on November 30.

Musk, however, did not provide any additional details on what Neuralink is going to showcase.

“Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30,” he tweeted.

Neuralink’s implant is designed to record and stimulate brain activity, which Musk has stated could help people address conditions such as obesity.

Musk claims that Neuralink’s brain chips will one day make humans hyper-intelligent and let paralysed people walk again.

The brain chips were implanted in monkeys’ brains during a series of tests at the University of California, Davis.

The brain-machine interface company Neuralink is also preparing to launch clinical trials that will implant brain chips in humans.

Since launching publicly in 2017, Neuralink has demoed its brain implant in pigs and monkeys.

The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), using a “sewing machine-like” device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently that Musk’s Neuralink is unlikely to be widely used for 10 to 15 years since “normal people” will not want to have immature technology implanted in their brains.

