Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, said that he is not proud of his son, saying that Elon is unhappy with his own career progress.

During an interview with the Australian radio The Kyle and Jackie O Show, 76-year-old was asked if he was proud of Elon’s accomplishments, reports The Guardian.

“No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it is not as if we suddenly started doing something,” Errol replied.

The interview did not just provide the elder Musk a chance to punch down on his child. In addition to discussing Elon, Errol’s interview also touched upon recent news that he fathered two children with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol, 42 years older than Bezuidenhout, became her stepfather when she was four years old. He called his relationship with her “completely normal”.

Those remarks echoed other earlier ones in which he claimed: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

“I can’t see any reason not to,” he added.

Recently, a report said that Errol welcomed a daughter with 35-year-old Bezuidenhout three years ago.

It emerged in 2018 that Errol had baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi and now five, with Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior and he had raised since she was four.

The Tesla CEO was reported to have gone “berserk” when he found out his South African engineer dad had a child with Bezuidenhout, who lived with him while growing up.

Errol was married to Bezuidenhout’s mother, Heide for 18 years and had two children together.

