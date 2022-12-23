BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Musk’s private jet tracking account back on Twitter, with 24-hr delay

More than a week after being suspended from the micro-blogging platform, the account which used to track Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s private jet is back on the platform, but will show information with 24 hours delay.

Last week, Twitter had suspended the ‘@ElonJet’ account, created by a college student Jack Sweeney, which provided regular updates of Musk’s flights by using publicly available data.

Now, Sweeney has created a new account ‘@ElonJetNextDay’ which tracks the private jet of Musk, but with a 24-hour delay.

In January, Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to remove the @ElonJet account.

Meanwhile, last week, Musk claimed that he was taking legal action against the @ElonJet account’s owner.

He had tweeted: “Legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family,” arguing it put his son at risk.

“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info,” he added.

Even Sweeney’s personal account got suspended from the micro-blogging platform along with the other tracking accounts that he created.

20221223-134804

