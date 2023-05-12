BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Musk’s search for Twitter CEO ends, appoints woman set to join in 6 weeks

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk has announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter (or X Corp.) who will be starting her role in six weeks.

Musk said he will transition from his role as CEO of Twitter to serving as its executive chair and chief technology officer (CTO).

“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in

6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” he tweeted on Thursday.

According to Musk’s announcement, Twitter’s new CEO will be a woman, but he did not specify who would fill the role.

However, NBCUniversal Head of Advertising Linda Yaccarino is “in talks” for the position, according to the report by The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, the tech billionaire announced his intention to step down as CEO and replace himself with a new chief executive by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Musk has said the company will purge inactive accounts on the platform that have been inactive for years, potentially freeing up a number of long-coveted usernames.

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” Musk tweeted.

20230512-093604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Essar Ports Paradip Terminal delivers record throughput and operational excellence paving...

    Indian data centre market to see up to Rs 1.20 lakh...

    Major players join hands for study on sustainable aviation fuel

    Jaypee Infra CoC defers voting on Suraksha’s bid