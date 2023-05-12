Elon Musk has announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter (or X Corp.) who will be starting her role in six weeks.

Musk said he will transition from his role as CEO of Twitter to serving as its executive chair and chief technology officer (CTO).

“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in

6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” he tweeted on Thursday.

According to Musk’s announcement, Twitter’s new CEO will be a woman, but he did not specify who would fill the role.

However, NBCUniversal Head of Advertising Linda Yaccarino is “in talks” for the position, according to the report by The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, the tech billionaire announced his intention to step down as CEO and replace himself with a new chief executive by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Musk has said the company will purge inactive accounts on the platform that have been inactive for years, potentially freeing up a number of long-coveted usernames.

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” Musk tweeted.

20230512-093604