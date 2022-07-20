In an early win for microblogging site Twitter, a US court has ordered that the platform’s lawsuit against tech billionaire Elon Musk — for trying to back out of his $44 billion buyout of the firm — will be heard in October.

According to The Verge, during oral arguments before a Delaware judge Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, Twitter claimed that Musk’s bot arguments were bad-faith attempts to back out of the deal due to an acute case of buyer’s remorse.

The trial will be five days — longer than Twitter asked for but shorter than Musk did. The exact dates have not yet been scheduled.

Musk wanted the trial to open earlier than February 2023. However, this is a win for Twitter, which asked for a shorter timeframe than Musk.

A recent report said Musk plans to file a counter lawsuit against a microblogging site to scrap a $44 billion acquisition deal.

Musk’s lawyers are angling to push a Delaware Court of Chancery judge to grant them more time and power to gather information about bots on Twitter.

The news came after Twitter sued Tesla’s CEO in Delaware, accusing the mogul of agreeing to buy the site and attempting to “trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away”.

