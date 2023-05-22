ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Muslim activists storm Birmingham cinema screening ‘The Kerala Story’

NewsWire
0
0

Muslim activists in Birmingham stormed a screening of the controversial Bollywood film ‘The Kerala Story’, which has sparked a row in India amid claims that it destroys ‘religious harmony’, media reports said.

A group of protesters led by Shakeel Afsar, a Kashmiri activist, disrupted the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ on Friday at a Cineworld theatre in Birmingham, Daily Mail reported.

A 10-minute clip uploaded on the British Muslim news website ‘5Pillars’ showed Afsar, 35, with a group of demonstrators entering the cinema and causing the film to be paused.

In the clip, Afsar along with at least two others ask to speak to the cinema manager about the ‘Islamophobic’ nature of the film.

The staff at the Cineworld were forced to pause the screening as mayhem broke out, with audience members seen confronting the activists and telling them to leave, Daily Mail reported.

After the activists were ejected by the security personnel, a theatre attendant could be heard telling the audience: “If you want to watch this film, you should calm down first. I am going to resume this film. We’re trying to deal with this in the best way we can. We’ve paused the film, we’ve turned the lights on, we’ve called the police.”

Last year, Afsar, an entrepreneur and property developer, led a campaign to pull ‘The Lady of Heaven’ from the cinemas.

He was also banned from protesting outside a primary school in Birmingham in 2019 after demonstrating against the teaching of LGBT values, Daily Mail reported.

20230522-173604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Megan Fox on having three sons: It’s like UFC Fight Night...

    Margot Robbie is a tea fanatic

    Steven Knight to write new ‘Star Wars’ movie after Lindelof, Britt-Gibson...

    ‘Rage Against the Machine’ performs after 11 years, protests US Supreme...