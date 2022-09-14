INDIA

Muslim-centric parties to muster support against madrasa survey

Muslim-centric parties in Uttar Pradesh will now launch a campaign and mobilise people to oppose a survey of madrasas.

The parties that are a part of this initiative include the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Peace Party and Rashtriya Ulama Council.

AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali is already holding meetings in various districts to mobilise people from the Muslim community over the issue and gear up the party cadre.

He said that the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the survey of madrasas as a “mini- NRC” and alleged that the UP government was “harassing” the Muslim community in the name of a survey.

Peace Party chief Mohammad Ayub said party leaders and workers have launched an awareness campaign in the east UP districts to enlighten the community over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s order on the madrasa survey.

It is a plan to “polarise” the Hindu and Muslim communities on the issue, he observed.

“The Uttar Pradesh government knows people from the weaker section of the Muslim community are not in a financial position to admit their wards to regular schools. With the help of donations, madrasa management give free education, food and lodging facilities to students. Free education for every child is the Constitutional responsibility of the government. Instead of fulfilling its responsibilities, the government is trying to close madrasas,” he said.

The national president of Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC), Maulana Aamir Rashadi Madani, said there was an uneasiness in the Muslim community over the survey of madrasas across the state.

“Muslim bodies and organisations running madrasa should join hands to oppose the state government order. It is a conspiracy against the Muslim community, and we will have to prepare a work plan to challenge the government plan to close madrasas,” he said.

