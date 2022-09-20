INDIA

Muslim couple donates 1.02 crore to Tirumala temple

In a rare gesture, a Muslim couple has donated Rs.1.02 crore to Tirumala temple.

Abdul Ghani and Nubina Banu on Tuesday presented the cheque to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the world’s richest temple.

The couple from Chennai met TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the temple premises and handed over the cheque.

Of the total amount, Rs. 15 lakh are meant for Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust, which provides free food to thousands of devotees visiting the temple every day.

The donation of remaining Rs. 87 lakh is towards new furniture and articles in the kitchen at Sri Padmavati Guest House.

This is not the first time that Abdul Ghani, a businessman, has made donation to this temple, popularly known as Balaji temple.

In 2020, he had donated a multi-dimensional tractor-mounted sprayer to spray disinfectants in temple premises during Covid-19 pandemic.

He had earlier donated a Rs.35 lakh refrigerator truck to the temple for transporting vegetables.

