Muslim family brings Ganpati home for seven days

In a rare show of communal harmony, a Muslim woman in Aligarh has brought Ganpati home for seven days as part of the ongoing Ganesh Utsav.

Ruby Asif Khan, a resident of ADA colony under Rorawar police circle, brought a Ganesh idol to her home and set it up with all rituals.

“We will keep the idol for seven days before immersing it in water on September 6. I and my family do ‘puja’ every day as per rituals and offer ‘modaks’ to the Lord,” she said.

Ruby said that she had immense faith in Lord Ganesh and her family did not object to her bringing the Lord home.

She said that she and her family celebrated all festivals, irrespective of religion.

Her husband, Asif Khan said that he supported his wife’s belief and the whole family was participating in the festivities.

